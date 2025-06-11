Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic Outlook of Oklo Q2 Earnings

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oklo in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oklo’s current full-year earnings is ($8.20) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Oklo’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

OKLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Oklo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. CLSA raised Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE OKLO opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In related news, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Co-Founder, CEO Jacob DeWitte 139,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. Following the completion of the , the insider now owns 10,893,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,253,026.88. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oklo by 2,386.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

