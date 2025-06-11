Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 161.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5%

Medtronic stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

