What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Appian Q2 Earnings?

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Appian in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Appian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Appian’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Appian Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Appian stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Appian has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $166.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $2,080,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,942,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,367,288.60. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,141,195 shares of company stock worth $67,441,394. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Appian by 21.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Appian by 1,244.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 2,052.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

