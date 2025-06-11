Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Boosted by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 5.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $25,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after buying an additional 922,650,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after buying an additional 22,230,349 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after buying an additional 6,721,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,171,000 after purchasing an additional 737,805 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $50.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

