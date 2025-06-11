What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Toro Q3 Earnings?

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Toro in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Toro’s FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

TTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.83. Toro has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Toro by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

