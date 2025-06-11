Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX stock opened at $227.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.64. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

