Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $289.70 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,182,526 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $289,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.5%

TXN opened at $202.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $183.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

