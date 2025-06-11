MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. bLong Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,351 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $227.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

Read Our Latest Report on FDX

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.