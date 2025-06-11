Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,321,000. Amundi raised its position in General Motors by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after buying an additional 2,113,973 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $108,366,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.