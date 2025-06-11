Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 2,076 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4%

HON stock opened at $226.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.13.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

