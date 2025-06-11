Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.90.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $161.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.94.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.76%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

