Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,491 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $25,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $312.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.59 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.03.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,456.16. The trade was a 30.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total value of $1,723,783.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,036,588.10. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,741. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

