Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 15,700 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.3%

Williams Companies stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.