Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $131.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average is $128.79. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

