CX Institutional Purchases 46,334 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $234.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $232.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

