CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

