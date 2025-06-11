Courier Capital LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 430,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQY opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

