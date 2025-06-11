Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sempra by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 41,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,695,000 after purchasing an additional 278,183 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,071,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,956,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74. Sempra has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Argus cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,786.94. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Company Profile



Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

