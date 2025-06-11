Courier Capital LLC Takes Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 191.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 2,314.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. The trade was a 66.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $641,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,109.72. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,050 shares of company stock worth $13,267,077. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Trading Down 2.1%

Woodward stock opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $236.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.40.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.