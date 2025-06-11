Courier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,225 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.