Courier Capital LLC Invests $315,000 in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Rand Capital Stock Up 0.6%
Rand Capital stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Rand Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99.
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 154.01% and a return on equity of 6.60%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.
