Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Yum China by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,474.25. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

