1,270 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $244.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.11. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

