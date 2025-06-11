Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 2.4% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Fiserv by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.72. The firm has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.25 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

