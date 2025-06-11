The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,517,000 after buying an additional 124,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,925,000 after buying an additional 69,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,684,000 after purchasing an additional 230,173 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $126.40 and a twelve month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.23.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

