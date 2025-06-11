Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PPL by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in PPL by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PPL stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

