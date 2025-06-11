9,945 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,969,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,293,000 after buying an additional 1,369,309 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000.

MCHI opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $59.79.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

