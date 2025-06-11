Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 581,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,542,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $155.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

