First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veralto by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,448,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,906,000 after buying an additional 314,412 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

View Our Latest Report on VLTO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $989,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,805. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $2,968,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,042.78. This trade represents a 64.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,917 shares of company stock worth $5,423,033. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.