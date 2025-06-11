Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Trimmed by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,740 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1,360.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $304.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

