Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 47.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $204,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.