Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $467.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $491.20. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,361 shares of company stock worth $94,434,058. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

