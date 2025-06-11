American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average of $135.74.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

