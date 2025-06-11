Brokerages Set HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Target Price at $38.00

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

HASI opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

