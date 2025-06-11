Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Target Price at $96.73

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Insmed to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.80. Insmed has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The company had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 4,407 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $298,838.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,285.43. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $479,192.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,924 shares in the company, valued at $16,412,107.84. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,994 shares of company stock worth $11,320,938 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

