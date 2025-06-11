Brokerages Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,064,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,993,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,206,000 after acquiring an additional 404,674 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,678 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,840,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,230 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,430,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

TME stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.40.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

