Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $234.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,559.98. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This represents a 50.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 93.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $237.53 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $281.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

