NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$20.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.60.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
