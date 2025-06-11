NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$20.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFI Group

NFI Group Price Performance

NFI Group Company Profile

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.86. NFI Group has a one year low of C$9.83 and a one year high of C$19.55.

(Get Free Report

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.