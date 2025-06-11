First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $378.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

