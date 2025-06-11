Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,585 Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 672.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGIC stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.82 million and a PE ratio of 16.24. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0576 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

