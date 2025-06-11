Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Up 0.7%

FNDX stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

