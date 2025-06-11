Jennifer Catherine Hartnett Sells 9,506 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,506 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,107,639.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,777.56. This represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,921 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $1,146,470.76.

On Thursday, May 29th, Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 18,383 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $2,021,946.17.

ELF opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 197,028 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 441.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $2,655,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $9,671,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

