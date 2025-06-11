Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 126.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VXF stock opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

