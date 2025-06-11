First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 647 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.06% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 473,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after acquiring an additional 344,423 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $19,496,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,769,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,536,000 after buying an additional 194,659 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

