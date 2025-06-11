Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 48,500 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $872,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,823,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,514,729.02. This represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $216,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $209,700.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 16,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $222,080.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 110,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,914,000.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 20,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $381,800.00.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.82. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.09%.

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 30,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 261,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

