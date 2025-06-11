Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian Sells 40,254 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 40,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $484,658.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,077,006.72. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,948,293.60.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

View Our Latest Report on Intuitive Machines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 751.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 97,862.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.