Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 885 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:TRV opened at $262.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.29, for a total transaction of $1,107,371.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,868.15. The trade was a 84.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.