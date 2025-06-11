Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,389 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

NYSE:GHY opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

