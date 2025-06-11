Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $345.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

