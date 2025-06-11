Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

DFAS opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

